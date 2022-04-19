Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 7.2% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $63,980,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 16,088,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,097,170. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities cut Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

