Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

