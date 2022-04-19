Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.10. 36,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $281.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

