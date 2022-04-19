Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,567 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 143,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,920. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

