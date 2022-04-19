Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 878,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after buying an additional 510,589 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.