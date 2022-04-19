BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $124,889.81 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $124,889.81 and approximately $34.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

