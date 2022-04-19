Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.40. 131,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,430,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

