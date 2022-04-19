BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.85. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

BIO-key International ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 96.70%.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

