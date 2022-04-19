Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.61 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $9.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average of $234.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.