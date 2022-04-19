BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million

BitBall (BTB) traded up 82.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $62,646.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,942.53 or 0.99900752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00024964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

