BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 4.1%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 1,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 409,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.68 million, a PE ratio of -168.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

