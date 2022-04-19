BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

FRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 193,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

