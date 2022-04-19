Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Tops $322,731.96

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $322,731.96 and $10.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00105045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

