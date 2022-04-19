BlueCoin (BLU) Achieves Market Cap of $237,984.49

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, BlueCoin has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $237,984.49 and $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00264487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004733 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00643197 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

