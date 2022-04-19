BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $691,314.36 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. BOMB has a total market cap of $691,314.36 and approximately $226,430.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.45 or 0.99951290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00058866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,252 coins and its circulating supply is 893,464 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

