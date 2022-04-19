Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.25% of Flushing Financial worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $645.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

