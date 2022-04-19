Boston Partners Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.