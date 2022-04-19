Boston Partners Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

