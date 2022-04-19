Boston Partners Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

