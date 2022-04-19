Boston Partners Increases Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in National Bank were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 860,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Bank by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

