Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.21% of Premier Financial worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

