Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

