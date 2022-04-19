Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.35% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PWP opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.