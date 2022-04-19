Boston Partners Sells 4,407 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Boston Partners lessened its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of ProPetro worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 288,611 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

