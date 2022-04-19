Boston Partners Sells 590 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Boston Partners decreased its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.35% of TravelCenters of America worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $599.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

