Bottos Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. Bottos has a total market cap of $627,669.55 and $107,543.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00034358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00104914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.