Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.12%.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
