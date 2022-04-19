Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. 117,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 158.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.