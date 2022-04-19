Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.86.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.
BFAM stock opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
