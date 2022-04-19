Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

BFAM stock opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

