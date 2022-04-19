Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom stock opened at $586.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $595.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.86. The firm has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

