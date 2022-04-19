Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $117.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 billion and the lowest is $115.37 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $108.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $541.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $634.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $611.55 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,127.76.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $21.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,055.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,547. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,098.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

