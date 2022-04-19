Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to report sales of $120.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.34 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.65 million to $492.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $503.67 million, with estimates ranging from $494.70 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBTB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 129,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.