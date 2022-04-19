Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.30). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $379.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

