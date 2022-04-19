Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Announce $3.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.55. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $16.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.47 to $16.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.51 to $17.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.21. 3,143,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.63. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $310.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

