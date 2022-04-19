Brokerages Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. vTv Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTVT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $177,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 114.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 387,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,036. The company has a market cap of $69.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

