Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $76.23. 2,024,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

