Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to announce $23.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.32 billion to $23.88 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.24 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.57 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

NYSE:HUM traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,542. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.66. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

