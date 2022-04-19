Brokerages Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.93. Qorvo reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.28. 22,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,179. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.