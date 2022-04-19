Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.75. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

RJF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.05. 1,006,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

