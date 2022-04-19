Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

