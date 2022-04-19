Brokerages Expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Post $1.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.05. 1,299,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,529. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

