Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will announce $25.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 64,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,625. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $474.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 1,220,642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,993,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,338 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

