Brokerages Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. 1,108,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

