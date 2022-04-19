Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$68.09

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$73.11 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of C$57.66 and a one year high of C$74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.10%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.