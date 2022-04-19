Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$68.09

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$73.11 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of C$57.66 and a one year high of C$74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.10%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

