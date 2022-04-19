Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target at $61.30

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €62.40 ($67.10) to €59.80 ($64.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($68.45) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($63.44) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.89) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

