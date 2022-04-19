Brokerages Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Target Price at $11.83

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on E.On from €11.25 ($12.10) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

