Brokerages Set Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price at $27.38

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley reduced their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.52. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

