Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,496.13

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,496.13 ($19.47).

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($19.91) to GBX 1,250 ($16.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.26) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($23.94) to GBX 1,765 ($22.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($32,335.39).

Shares of HL traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 968 ($12.59). The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,094.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 961.15 ($12.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

