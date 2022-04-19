Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT at $4.06

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGDPF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MGDPF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.