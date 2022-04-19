Brokerages Set Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) PT at $106.33

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.38. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

