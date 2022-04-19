Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT at $41.80

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.
PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $1,644,153.
NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 423,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.07.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Privia Health Group (PRVA)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.