Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT at $41.80

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $1,644,153.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after buying an additional 739,298 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 423,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.07.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

